$32.26 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to post $32.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $196.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.93 million to $202.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $422.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.90 million to $483.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

