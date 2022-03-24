350 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

