$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to post sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.07 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS opened at $463.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -277.82 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.