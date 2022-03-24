4,000 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 273,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,220. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.
