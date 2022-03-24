40,769 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 394.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period.

DFAE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

