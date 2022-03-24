485 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
