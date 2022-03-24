$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to report $5.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 996,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,824. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.