508,004 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 508,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DermTech by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth $107,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $396.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.