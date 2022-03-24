67 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $462.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $485.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.80.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

