$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $470.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $480.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of ChargePoint stock remained flat at $$18.48 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,678. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,049 shares of company stock worth $1,262,006. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

