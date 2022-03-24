84,921 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,812,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

