859 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.04 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.