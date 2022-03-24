8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $640,420.70 and $85,688.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.