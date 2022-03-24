AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) vs. Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Head-To-Head Analysis

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.26 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AAP and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.20%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats AAP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

