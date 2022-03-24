Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,839. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

