Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 1,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Appian stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Appian by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 182.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

