ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

AAVMY stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

