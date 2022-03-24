ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

AAVMY stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.