ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

