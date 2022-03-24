Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).
Shares of LON ABDN traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 204.60 ($2.69). 4,019,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.22. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.