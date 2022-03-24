Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

Shares of LON ABDN traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 204.60 ($2.69). 4,019,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.22. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,792.00). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

