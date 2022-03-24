Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Absci has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

