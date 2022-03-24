Abyss (ABYSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $125,036.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $125,036.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00111248 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

