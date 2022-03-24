Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Accolade alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Accolade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,927. Accolade has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.