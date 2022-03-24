Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Buys C$12,075.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,351.25.

Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accord Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 2,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,200.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 100 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$886.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,700 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50.

On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.

Accord Financial stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.60. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94. The company has a market cap of C$73.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Accord Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$9.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Accord Financial (Get Rating)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.