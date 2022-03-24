Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Buys C$12,075.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,351.25.
Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 2,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,200.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 100 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$886.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,700 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50.
- On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.
Accord Financial stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.60. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94. The company has a market cap of C$73.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Accord Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$9.20.
About Accord Financial (Get Rating)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
See Also
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.