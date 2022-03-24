Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

