Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 10,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.