Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1712 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Adbri stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

