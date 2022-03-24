Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1712 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Adbri stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
About Adbri (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adbri (ADLDY)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.