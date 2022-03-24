adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €359.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €359.00 ($394.51) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.54% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

ADS stock opened at €211.75 ($232.69) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is €226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €255.74.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

