Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $647.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.22.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $426.43. The company had a trading volume of 135,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

