Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $605.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $710.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

ADBE traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.59. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

