Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.24 on Thursday, reaching $432.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.59. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.22.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Adobe by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.