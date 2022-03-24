Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $560.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.17.

Adobe stock opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.73 and a 200 day moving average of $568.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

