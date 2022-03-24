Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

