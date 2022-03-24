AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 475 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DOCN stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

