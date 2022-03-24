AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

