AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 2,000 Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

