AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 319 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

