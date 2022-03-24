AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

