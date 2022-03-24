AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

