AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evergy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.