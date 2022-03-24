AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $42.15 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

