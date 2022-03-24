AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,305 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

