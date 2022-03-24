Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 674 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Gentherm stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

