Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $19.37 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,822 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

