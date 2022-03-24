Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

