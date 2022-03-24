Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.67. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.