Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 6,702 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

