Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report $656.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.74 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $140.28. 5,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.