Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.28

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.