Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.97

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 4599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

