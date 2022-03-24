Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.70. Alexander’s has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $299.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 84,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

